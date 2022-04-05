Advertisement

Midland, Pecos Counties sign disaster declaration due to fire dangers

wildfires
wildfires(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County Judge Terry Johnson has issued a Local Disaster Declaration for Midland County as of Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

This declaration is in response to the increase in wildfire danger that Midland County is experiencing due to the extremely dry conditions, low humidity, and high daily temperatures. The primary purpose of the declaration is to allow Midland County to request State and Federal resource assistance if needed.

Pecos County has also issued a disaster declaration of its own.

County Judge Joe Shuster issued the disaster declaration this afternoon.

The declaration is effective Tuesday and will last the next seven days.  On Monday, April 11, 2022, at Commissioners Court it will be brought up before the commissioner’s court to approve extending the declaration until further notice.

Pecos County is currently still in a burn ban and it will also be brought up again during Commissioners Court Monday to extend it for another 90 days.

