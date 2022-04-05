Midland ISD actively working to raise attendance rates

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -In the face of low student attendance rates, Midland ISD is actively exploring ways to improve academic performances.

“We’re missing 11% of the students a day, and you just can’t have that and be successful,” said MISD Board of Trustees President Bryan Murry.

Midland ISD says at the beginning of the school year-- out of about 26,300 students enrolled, attendance rates were in the 90 percentile. But several weeks after the new year, that rate has dropped.

“We’re at an attendance rate of about 89% that affects us in a couple of ways,” said Murry.

Murry says the low attendance rate affects performance growth and student academic outcomes as well as the district’s ability to receive funding.

“We get paid by the state for attendance and so when the students don’t show up it increases the amount we get back,” said Murry.

To address absenteeism, the district says it created new positions for caseworkers and counselors to focus on a student’s social and emotional needs to be more engaged.

Next year, the district also plans to cut down student to teacher classroom ratios.

“We’re gonna lower actual student-to-teacher ratio so that we’re having one teacher working with less students so we can try to get better outcomes,” said Murry.

Monday night was the first of three budget workshops for the district, during that meeting MISD officials said with the help of federal funding it can increase the number of truancy officers around the district next year.

