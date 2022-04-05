Advertisement

Loop 250 project ribbon-cutting ceremony

((Source: TxDOT))
By Micah Allen
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Local leaders celebrated a major milestone for Loop 250 with a ribbon-cutting this morning.

The ribbon-cutting marked the opening of a new overpass on Loop 250 over County Road 1140.

The construction project at this location was first announced a year ago after the Permian Basin metropolitan planning organization had identified the need for an overpass.

Led by the policy board of the Permian Basin Metropolitan Planning Organization and partially funded by the Midland Development Corporation, the timelines of these projects were moved up and funding was found to complete the overpasses faster than originally planned.

