Downtown Odessa replacing some parallel parking

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On April 1, the City of Odessa announced it was changing the layout of some parking spaces in downtown Odessa near Grant Ave.

Parking has long been a problem downtown, especially as businesses move in and crowds increase.

John Herriage owns Copper Key Realty on the corner of 5th and Grant. The parking spots outside his business will soon look completely different.

“Some of our customers have complained,” Herriage said of the lack of available parking.

They won’t have to complain much longer.

This week, the city is altering the parking on 4th St. and 5th St. between Lee to Texas by going from parallel parking to slanted parking.

“With all the new things happening downtown, we don’t have enough parking,” Herriage said. “I think it’s really awesome that our city is going in and seeing what they can do to add a few changes and 30 new parking spots.”

Those thirty new spots are nearly double what’s currently available, but Herriage thinks it’s not enough.

“We have several new businesses opening, which will bring a lot of new people to downtown,” he said. “Employees—not just customers, but employees—we’re gonna need the parking.”

