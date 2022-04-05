Advertisement

Downtown Odessa replacing some parallel parking

The move comes as Odessa tries to make downtown more accessible.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On April 1, the City of Odessa announced it was changing the layout of some parking spaces in downtown Odessa near Grant Ave.

Parking has long been a problem downtown, especially as businesses move in and crowds increase.

John Herriage owns Copper Key Realty on the corner of 5th and Grant. The parking spots outside his business will soon look completely different.

“Some of our customers have complained,” Herriage said of the lack of available parking.

They won’t have to complain much longer.

This week, the city is altering the parking on 4th St. and 5th St. between Lee to Texas by going from parallel parking to slanted parking.

“With all the new things happening downtown, we don’t have enough parking,” Herriage said. “I think it’s really awesome that our city is going in and seeing what they can do to add a few changes and 30 new parking spots.”

Those thirty new spots are nearly double what’s currently available, but Herriage thinks it’s not enough.

“We have several new businesses opening, which will bring a lot of new people to downtown,” he said. “Employees—not just customers, but employees—we’re gonna need the parking.”

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of crash scene
Multiple crashes in West Odessa result in fatality
Photos from the scene of the crash
UPDATE: Major accident along I-20 near FM 1936 in West Odessa reported fatal
Odessa Police investigating shooting
OPD makes one arrest in Monday afternoon shooting
Officer-involved shooting. (MGN)
Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Midland District Attorney’s Office Investigator
Sentenced in a Pueblo, Colorado courtroom
Odessa American: Former OFD Firefighter sentenced to 6 years in prison

Latest News

Pictures of pinwheels in from of OPD
Child Abuse Awareness Month in Odessa
Photo of Nathaniel Machuca
Midland Police asking for help finding missing person
Mug shot of Torey Nakke Trammelle
Second suspect wanted for assault at Rose Garden Spa in Odessa arrested
Mug shot of Joseph Decker
Man wanted by Ector County Sheriff’s Office and Odessa Crime Stoppers arrested