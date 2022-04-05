City of Midland Animal Services will operate by appointment only April 11-14, 2022

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The City of Midland Animal Services Facility will operate by appointment only from Monday, April 11 to Friday April 14, 2022.

For any animal-related questions or to schedule an appointment, please call (432) 685-7420.

The City of Midland apologized for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks citizens for your understanding.

