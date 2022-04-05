CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY- Critical fire danger today

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The combination of strong winds...very low humidity levels and drought conditions will lead to high to critical fire danger this afternoon continuing into the evening hours. No outdoor burning today and please be extremely careful with any flames...sparks or heat sources outdoors. Something as simple as flicking a cigarette butt out your car window or parking in high grass can lead to a wildfire that will spread quickly. Fire danger is forecasted to be extreme so be on your guard today.

Critical to extreme fire danger looks to stay into the forecast o next week as windy conditions...low humidity levels and overall drought conditions continue.

