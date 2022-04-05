Advertisement

CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY- Critical fire danger today

RED FLAG WARNING
RED FLAG WARNING(KOSA)
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The combination of strong winds...very low humidity levels and drought conditions will lead to high to critical fire danger this afternoon continuing into the evening hours. No outdoor burning today and please be extremely careful with any flames...sparks or heat sources outdoors. Something as simple as flicking a cigarette butt out your car window or parking in high grass can lead to a wildfire that will spread quickly. Fire danger is forecasted to be extreme so be on your guard today.

Critical to extreme fire danger looks to stay into the forecast o next week as windy conditions...low humidity levels and overall drought conditions continue.

Stay with the CBS7 FIRST ALERT team of meteorologists concerning this Extreme fire weather situation and be sure to download the CBS7 FIRST ALERT Weather app for your iPhone and Android phone today to stay informed on the latest.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
UPDATE: One killed in major accident on Faudree
Police are asking everyone to stay away from the area.
Device with ‘bomb components’ destroyed at Ector County Courthouse
Officer-involved shooting. (MGN)
Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Midland District Attorney’s Office Investigator
Bomb-like device found
CBS7 obtains picture of bomb-like device that was destroyed outside of Ector County Courthouse
Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Darren Almendarez was killed in a shooting outside of...
Off-duty deputy killed in parking lot shootout, told wife to run