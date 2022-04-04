UTPB students travel to D.C. with the Midland and Odessa Chambers of Commerce

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - “Sometimes we think it takes a lot to change the world. What I know for sure is it starts pretty small. These six students? They’ll make a difference,” Dr. Becky Spurlock, UTPB’s Vice President of Student Affairs and Leadership said.

For the Washington Fly-In event hosted by the Midland and Odessa Chambers of Commerce, community leaders from the Basin came together to share ideas and emphasize the importance of the Permian Basin.

Six future leaders from the University of Texas Permian Basin got to join them.

“I think it was just mostly the opportunity to travel and meet with our leaders and as an educational opportunity. Anytime I get the opportunity to come see history and culture in our nation’s Capitol is a fantastic opportunity,” UTPB student Brandon Lippert said.

Lippert, J.P. Chavez, Andrea Sotelo Valerio, Noelle Filoteo Young, Alexia Garcia, and Chasadea Cox were chosen from a large applicant pool to represent UTPB on the Washington Fly-In and network with professionals and leaders in the Permian Basin.

“It’s great to make those connections and for them to get to know you, and for them to want you to work for them in the future and have the opportunity,” Alexia Garcia said.

“There’s a lot of contacts and people we’ve met that are back home that will be really great connections to keep up with and maybe work together with in the future,” Lippert said.

For some of these students, it was their first time in D.C., or even being on an airplane. For Dr. Spurlock, being able to bring these students to D.C. was close to her heart.

“The very first time I ever flew on an airplane was when I was in college and the University that I went to sent me to D.C. It changed my life. It set me in motion towards a career working in higher education and so, to have that gifted to me and to be able to be part of that experience was very heartfelt,” Dr. Spurlock said.

