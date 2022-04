Second suspect wanted for assault at Rose Garden Spa in Odessa arrested

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Crime Stoppers has an update on an assault that took place on March 21.

Isaac Jerald Jackson was arrested on March 25th after he allegedly assaulted a woman at the Rose Garden Spa on East 8th street during an armed robbery on March 21st.

Another suspect involved, Torey Nakke Trammelle, was arrested on Monday by the U.S. Marshalls in New Orleans.

