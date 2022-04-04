Child Abuse Awareness Month in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -As part of Child Abuse Awareness Month, you may notice something different at the Odessa Police Department.

Today, officers helped to put up blue ribbons and pinwheels around OPD.

They work closely with Harmony Home Children’s Advocacy Center in Odessa.

The goal is simple, to prevent child abuse and neglect.

Amanda Allen, Prevention Director at Harmony Home Children Advocacy Center, says this month is about making the community safter.

“That’s kind of what this month is about,” Allen said. “It’s really talking to your kids and your neighbors. Anyone and everyone in our community to make our community a safer space for kids.”

Detective Mario Baeza, OPD, says it’s not an easy conversation.

It’s a hard thing to talk about, it’s not easy,” Baeza said. “Especially specifically, the sexual abuse aspect of it. So a child has to go through a gauntlet of emotions before they can open up themselves to talk to us about it.”

The blue ribbons and pinwheels will remain up throughout April.

