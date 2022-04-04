Advertisement

Child Abuse Awareness Month in Odessa

Pictures of pinwheels in from of OPD
Pictures of pinwheels in from of OPD(Odessa Police Department)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -As part of Child Abuse Awareness Month, you may notice something different at the Odessa Police Department.

Today, officers helped to put up blue ribbons and pinwheels around OPD.

They work closely with Harmony Home Children’s Advocacy Center in Odessa.

The goal is simple, to prevent child abuse and neglect.

Amanda Allen, Prevention Director at Harmony Home Children Advocacy Center, says this month is about making the community safter.

“That’s kind of what this month is about,” Allen said. “It’s really talking to your kids and your neighbors. Anyone and everyone in our community to make our community a safer space for kids.”

Detective Mario Baeza, OPD, says it’s not an easy conversation.

It’s a hard thing to talk about, it’s not easy,” Baeza said. “Especially specifically, the sexual abuse aspect of it. So a child has to go through a gauntlet of emotions before they can open up themselves to talk to us about it.”

The blue ribbons and pinwheels will remain up throughout April.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of crash scene
Multiple crashes in West Odessa result in fatality
Photos from the scene of the crash
UPDATE: Major accident along I-20 near FM 1936 in West Odessa reported fatal
Odessa Police investigating shooting
OPD makes one arrest in Monday afternoon shooting
Officer-involved shooting. (MGN)
Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Midland District Attorney’s Office Investigator
Sentenced in a Pueblo, Colorado courtroom
Odessa American: Former OFD Firefighter sentenced to 6 years in prison

Latest News

Parallel parking on several streets will be altered to diagonal parking.
Downtown Odessa replacing some parallel parking
Photo of Nathaniel Machuca
Midland Police asking for help finding missing person
Mug shot of Torey Nakke Trammelle
Second suspect wanted for assault at Rose Garden Spa in Odessa arrested
Mug shot of Joseph Decker
Man wanted by Ector County Sheriff’s Office and Odessa Crime Stoppers arrested