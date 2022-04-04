Advertisement

Midland Police asking for help finding missing person

Photo of Nathaniel Machuca
Photo of Nathaniel Machuca(Midland Police Department)
By Micah Allen
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Police Department is asking for help finding Nathaniel Machuca.

Machuca is 5′11″ 200lbs and has brown hair and green eyes. His residence is located at 3600 Edwards Street in Midland.

He was last seen Sunday in the mid-morning. It is reported that he left Midland to go to his mother’s residence in Andrews. He never made it there. His vehicle is currently in impound after being towed from 1214 Desert Rose. The vehicle was parked by an unknown man who took off running. The vehicle is a 2009 black Cobalt.

If you have seen or been in contact with him, please contact the Midland Police Department at 432-553-5257.

