Midland College names Alum of the Year

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -On Wednesday, October 27, 2021, Atlanta Braves Manager Brian Snitker added Midland College (MC) graduate Tucker Davidson to the Braves World Series roster.

“I was on the taxi squad, which is composed of substitute players who shuffle between the major league team and its AAA affiliate depending on short-term needs,” Davidson explained. “Charlie Morton was pitching in Game 1 of the World Series and suffered a broken leg in the third inning. That meant a new pitcher was needed, and I got a call to go to Houston for the next game.”

On Sunday night, October 31, 2021, in Game 5 of the World Series, left-hander Davidson stepped on the mound at Truist Park in Atlanta to throw his first pitch in a World Series game. He pitched for two innings during which the Braves held a 5-4 lead over the Houston Astros. He is the first former MC Chaparral baseball team member to start in a World Series game. Last month, Midland College awarded Davidson its Alum of the Year award.

“From the time Tucker arrived on campus he demonstrated a strong work ethic, as well as being a quiet but effective leader,” MC Athletics Director Forrest Allen commented. “He was loved and admired by his teammates and was a coach’s dream. It’s not totally surprising to see the success he’s had as a professional. There’s no better representative of Midland College than Tucker Davidson!”

“I couldn’t have gotten as far as the World Series if it hadn’t been for Midland College and Chaps Baseball,” Davidson said. “I learned adult responsibilities at Midland College and how to take care of my business—both on and off the field. All the teachers, coaches and staff that I met had my back. They wanted me to succeed.”

Davidson said that there were several Midland College employees who really made a difference in his life, one of whom was current Student Services Vice President Julia Vickery. She was his advisor during the time he was at MC.

“Julia was so supportive, but she also held me accountable,” Davidson said. “I remember one time I was falling behind in my classes and didn’t get a paper turned in on time. She called me into her office and told me ‘to get my head on straight.’ I still keep in touch with her. She even texted me the morning after I started in the World Series.”

“Tucker is one of those students that I will always remember,” Vickery said. “To this day, he continues to be a Chap. He still follows Midland College baseball and mentions us in social media posts. Plus, he is kind, humble and talented. We are lucky to have him as an alum.”

Originally slated to join the North Carolina State Wolfpack baseball team after MC graduation, Davidson was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the 19th round of the 2016 Major League Baseball draft. He played at all levels of the Braves franchise minor league from Rookie ball to AAA before making the jump to the majors.

“My dream had always been to play professional baseball,” he said. I figured I should take the chance. There’s always a risk of injury that might prohibit going professional, and I can go back to get a degree after I finish playing.”

Before attending MC, Davidson graduated from Amarillo’s Tascosa High School in 2014. During his high school years at Tascosa, he was the starting pitcher and also played on the football team as quarterback.

“When Tucker was recruited to play for us at MC, he was a typical 18-year-old kid,” Midland College Baseball Coach Hector Rodriguez said. “After his freshman year, he got to work and came in his sophomore year with a body in better shape. He had a really good year for us.”

During his second year at MC, Davidson was 6-2 with a 2.27 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 71.1 innings. He was named All-Western Junior College Athletic Conference first team.

“Tucker was a great teammate, a fierce competitor and a joy to coach” Rodriguez continued. “We have enjoyed watching his professional career develop and wish him nothing but the best. Once a Chap, always a Chap!”

Davidson made his professional debut with the Rookie-level Gulf Coast Braves during the 2016 season and moved up in the Braves franchise to start with the AA Mississippi Braves where he was named a Southern League All-Star before being promoted to the Gwinnett Stripers of the AAA East. The Braves then promoted him to the major leagues for the first time from the team’s alternate site on September 25, 2020 against the Boston Red Sox.

“Because of the COVID pandemic, there were no fans—just players, coaches and the umpire,” Davidson recalled. “However, I had been waiting for this for a long time, so I told myself, ‘Let’s make it happen!’”

Davidson has never forgotten his roots playing high school baseball in Amarillo and college baseball in Midland.

“I take a lot of pride in being from West Texas,” Davidson said. “Anything is possible with hard work and dedication. I couldn’t be more thankful for learning about those two things at Midland College.”

