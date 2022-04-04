Man wanted by Ector County Sheriff’s Office and Odessa Crime Stoppers arrested
Decker was found after a wanted poster was shared by Odessa Crime Stoppers
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Joseph Decker is in the Ector County jail after being arrested Sunday.
Based on a Crime Stopper’s tip, officers with the Odessa Police Department arrested Joseph Decker on several outstanding warrants from both Ector County and Lubbock County.
Decker’s charges include:
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Evading arrest with a vehicle
Theft of property greater or equal to $30,000
Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.