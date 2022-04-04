Advertisement

Man wanted by Ector County Sheriff’s Office and Odessa Crime Stoppers arrested

Decker was found after a wanted poster was shared by Odessa Crime Stoppers
Mug shot of Joseph Decker
Mug shot of Joseph Decker(Ector County Sheriff's Office)
By Micah Allen
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Joseph Decker is in the Ector County jail after being arrested Sunday.

Based on a Crime Stopper’s tip, officers with the Odessa Police Department arrested Joseph Decker on several outstanding warrants from both Ector County and Lubbock County.

Decker’s charges include:

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Evading arrest with a vehicle

Theft of property greater or equal to $30,000

