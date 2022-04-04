CBS7 EXCLUSIVE: Washington Fly-In group visits D.C. in critical time for the Permian Basin

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Lawmakers in D.C. are talking about the need to move away from dependence on foreign oil, and they can’t do it without the Permian Basin. Through two days in Washington D.C., it’s clear that lawmakers know that, and understand the Basin’s importance.

“The shale renaissance that we’re seeing in this country driven by West Texas, driven by Midland-Odessa, has turned America into an energy superpower and never has that been more needed than right now,” Texas Senator Ted Cruz said.

West Texans heard from voices across the aisle in D.C. about what the Permian Basin brings to the table in terms of energy independence when that issue is at the forefront.

“What’s going on in the Ukraine is a horrible tragedy, and I think it’s important for lawmakers to understand that the rubber meets the road in West Texas. To have our leaders here to tell that story... we couldn’t have timed it better to make the Permian Basin look like the world player that it is,” Kate Williamson, Executive Director of UTPB’s JBS Public Leadership Institute said.

“Communicating our message to policy makers here in Washington has actually reminded us of how important the Permian Basin is, and especially with the war in Ukraine I think we have an even better understanding of what the Permian Basin has to offer, so preaching our message helps us understand the importance even more,” State Representative Brooks Landgraf said.

