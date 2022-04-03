MISD board discusses Lone Star Governance goals to increase academic growth

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Saturday morning, the Midland ISD board of trustees held a workshop to establish Lone Star Governance goals to increase the district’s growth and academic achievements.

MISD board members identified five specific goals as well as goal progress measures to track MISD students academically throughout the school year.

Board members say the state standardized testing plays a vital role as a way to focus on increasing students’ math and reading percentage scores.

Goals established are designed to help pre-k students as well as those graduating.

This is about taking students that are failing to the approaches, we’re taking students from the approaches to the meets, and then taking students that are meeting and getting them to masters because we have an obligation,” said MISD President board of trustees Bryan Murray. “We don’t just get to focus on the students that are really struggling, we have an obligation to teach the kids that are really advanced and how they grow to be better. So it’s very important that we take this plan and focus it that we’re assessing all the kids across our district.”

On April 19th the MISD board of trustees will decide on whether to approve the goals and progress measures. If approved, then the district will have an open meeting with the community to present the goals.

