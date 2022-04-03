Advertisement

Major accident on Faudree and Highway 191

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN / Pexels)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Odessa Police Department, around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night, there was a major accident reported just off of Faudree Road and Highway 191.

All northbound and southbound lanes of Faudree between 191 and Yukon rd were shut down. OPD advised residents in the Parks Bell Ranch to find an alternate route into the neighborhood.

A new extension of Yukon that meets the north service road of Highway 191 was being utilized.

During the scene, residents had to stay on the north service road of Highway 191 to find the new portion of the Yukon road. All travelers needed to turn around at FM 1788 to reach the north service road of Highway 191.

As of 5 a.m. Sunday morning, Faudree Road has been reopened.

CBS7 will keep you updated when more information is available.

