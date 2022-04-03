Brewster County Sheriff’s Office detain man for smuggling 7 people
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office. on Saturday afternoon, a Brewster County Deputy received information from a concerned citizen, reporting a group of individuals loading into a Toyota Highlander, south of Alpine.
The deputy conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver, Albert Gonzales, along with 7 illegal immigrants from Mexico.
Gonzales was booked into the Brewster County Jail for 7 counts of smuggling of persons.
The other suspects were referred to US Border Patrol Agents for processing and deportation.
