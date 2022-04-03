Advertisement

Brewster County Sheriff’s Office detain man for smuggling 7 people

Gonzales was booked into the Brewster County Jail for 7 counts of smuggling of persons.
Gonzales was booked into the Brewster County Jail for 7 counts of smuggling of persons.(CBS7 (KOSA))
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office. on Saturday afternoon, a Brewster County Deputy received information from a concerned citizen, reporting a group of individuals loading into a Toyota Highlander, south of Alpine.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver, Albert Gonzales, along with 7 illegal immigrants from Mexico.

Gonzales was booked into the Brewster County Jail for 7 counts of smuggling of persons.

The other suspects were referred to US Border Patrol Agents for processing and deportation.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of crash scene
Multiple crashes in West Odessa result in fatality
Photos from the scene of the crash
UPDATE: Major accident along I-20 near FM 1936 in West Odessa reported fatal
Odessa Police investigating shooting
OPD makes one arrest in Monday afternoon shooting
Sentenced in a Pueblo, Colorado courtroom
Odessa American: Former OFD Firefighter sentenced to 6 years in prison
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found

Latest News

The Easter Bunny is coming to Music City Mall
fire
Mobile home fire in West Odessa
Family Promise of Midland currently owns and operates three other duplex communities throughout...
Family Promise of Midland newly-built duplexes ready for homeless families
Accident on W Loop 338 and Alturas street
Accident at West Loop 338 and Altuerus