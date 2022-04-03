Advertisement

BREAKING NEWS: Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Midland District Attorney’s Office Investigator

Officer-involved shooting. (MGN)(MGN)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Midland District Attorney’s Office Investigator.

The shooting occurred in Midland County on FM 307, just 1/4 of a mile west of South CR 1130.

There are no deaths or injuries stemming from the shooting.

The shooting is under investigation at this time.

