BREAKING NEWS: Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Midland District Attorney’s Office Investigator

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Midland District Attorney’s Office Investigator.

The shooting occurred in Midland County on FM 307, just 1/4 of a mile west of South CR 1130.

There are no deaths or injuries stemming from the shooting.

The shooting is under investigation at this time.

