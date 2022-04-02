Advertisement

Missing hiker’s body found 2-plus weeks later with dog by his side

A jogger runs along a trail in Griffith Park in Los Angeles, Monday, May 3, 2021.
A jogger runs along a trail in Griffith Park in Los Angeles, Monday, May 3, 2021.(Jae C. Hong/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A hiker who went missing more than two weeks ago was found dead in Griffith Park with his dog by his side, authorities said.

Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, was reported missing on March 16. His body was found Thursday night in a remote area of the sprawling urban park. His dog, King, was alive but emaciated.

He apparently hadn’t left Hernandez’s side for two weeks, a relative told KNBC-TV. The family was there when the body was found, said Sgt. Ruben Arellano, a watch commander at the station in charge of Griffith Park.

Hernandez was last seen near the park merry-go-round’s hiking trails, according to a missing person flier posted by his family.

There was no immediate word on the cause of his death. There is no reason to believe foul play was involved, Arellano said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of crash scene
Multiple crashes in West Odessa result in fatality
Photos from the scene of the crash
UPDATE: Major accident along I-20 near FM 1936 in West Odessa reported fatal
Odessa Police investigating shooting
OPD makes one arrest in Monday afternoon shooting
Sentenced in a Pueblo, Colorado courtroom
Odessa American: Former OFD Firefighter sentenced to 6 years in prison
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found

Latest News

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Suspect faces murder charge in 18-year-old’s kidnapping
Delta confirmed the windshield crack and said the crew diverted the jet out of an abundance of...
Delta plane lands early after windshield shatters midflight
Ukrainian troops are moving cautiously to retake territory north of the country’s capital,...
GRAPHIC: Ukrainian forces retake areas near Kyiv as Russia repositions
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith apologizes as he resigns from motion picture academy
Applebee’s has confirmed that an employee of a Missouri-based franchisee has been fired after...
Applebee’s franchisee worker fired over leaked email