FDA: Recall alert for ‘The Mandalorian,’ Mickey Mouse hand sanitizers

Select ‘The Mandalorian,’ Mickey Mouse hand sanitizers are being recalled.
Select ‘The Mandalorian,’ Mickey Mouse hand sanitizers are being recalled.(FDA via Best Brands)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
(Gray News) - Select hand sanitizers marketed with Mickey Mouse and “The Mandalorian” are being recalled due to possibly hazardous chemicals being detected.

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that Best Brands Consumer Products, Inc. issued a voluntary recall of the two products.

The FDA reports it found the presence of benzene in “The Mandalorian” hand sanitizer product and methanol in the Mickey Mouse hand sanitizer.

According to the FDA, benzene is classified as a human carcinogen, and substantial exposure may result in cancers, including leukemia and blood disorders, which can be life-threatening.

And the agency said substantial exposure to methanol can result in nausea, vomiting, blurred vision and possible death.

According to the FDA, Best Brands imported these products, which were produced by a third-party manufacturer.

Upon being notified of the testing results by FDA in late February, the agency reports Best Brands promptly investigated and determined that the hand sanitizers were produced during April and May 2020. The company confirmed that the affected lots were already removed from sale in April 2021 for unrelated commercial reasons.

Currently, Best Brands informed the FDA that it has not received any reports of adverse events related to these voluntarily recalled lots.

The Mickey Mouse sanitizer comes in blue-colored, 2.11-ounce bottles with lot number 20E201, NDC number 74530-012-02 and an expiration date of Sept. 30, 2022.

“The Mandalorian” sanitizer also comes in a 2.11-ounce bottle with green or blue liquid. It features the “Star Wars” logo and characters such as Baby Yoda. The product has lot number 20D21, NDC number 74530-013-02 and an expiration date of June 30, 2022.

The FDA advised consumers to contact Best Brands with questions regarding this recall or request a refund by contacting Quality@BestBrandsintl.com and their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems.

