Advertisement

Mobile home fire in West Odessa

fire
fire(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A mobile home caught fire on the 14000 Block of West 3rd Street in Odessa earlier this afternoon.

According to the Batallion Chief on the scene, the residents were not home at the time. But a bystander had come to help.

The trailer was a total loss as firefighters were forced to demolish the structure in order to make sure all hot spots were extinguished.

Two people were taken to the hospital to be examined. The extent of any injuries is unknown.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of crash scene
Multiple crashes in West Odessa result in fatality
Odessa Police investigating shooting
OPD makes one arrest in Monday afternoon shooting
Sentenced in a Pueblo, Colorado courtroom
Odessa American: Former OFD Firefighter sentenced to 6 years in prison
Photos from the scene of the crash
UPDATE: Major accident along I-20 near FM 1936 in West Odessa reported fatal
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found

Latest News

Family Promise of Midland currently owns and operates three other duplex communities throughout...
Family Promise of Midland newly-built duplexes ready for homeless families
Accident on W Loop 338 and Alturas street
Accident at West Loop 338 and Altuerus
Mugshot of Rondale Farris
Man found guilty of murder in Ector County, sentenced to 65 years in prison
City of Odessa logo (Source: City of Odessa)
Changes coming to parking in downtown Odessa