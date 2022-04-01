Mobile home fire in West Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A mobile home caught fire on the 14000 Block of West 3rd Street in Odessa earlier this afternoon.

According to the Batallion Chief on the scene, the residents were not home at the time. But a bystander had come to help.

The trailer was a total loss as firefighters were forced to demolish the structure in order to make sure all hot spots were extinguished.

Two people were taken to the hospital to be examined. The extent of any injuries is unknown.

