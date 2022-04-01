Advertisement

Man found guilty of murder in Ector County, sentenced to 65 years in prison

Mugshot of Rondale Farris
Mugshot of Rondale Farris(Ector County District Attorney)
By Micah Allen
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -Rondale Gerrod Farris has been found guilty of one count of murder, one count of felony murder, and one count of organized crime.

An Ector County jury made the ruling on Thursday and on Friday, April 1 the jury sentenced him to 65 years in prison on the murder charge, 50 years in prison on the felony murder, and 20 years in prison for engaging in organized crime.

Farris was formally indicted on September 8, 2021, for his charges.

On July 13, 2018, Farris shot and killed Treginale White outside a convenience store. Mr. Farris had previously been convicted of the felony offense of possession

of a prohibited weapon in 2011 in Ector County.

