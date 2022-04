WEST ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

A ‘major accident’ has been reported by Odessa Police along Interstate 20 in West Odessa.

Odessa Police say they are investigating the crash at Interstate 20 near FM 1936.

All eastbound lanes of I-20 are closed until further notice. Avoid the area if possible.

Major Accident Odessa Police are investigating a major accident in the area of W. IH-20 and FM 1936. All Eastbound lanes of IH-20 will be closed until further notice! Posted by Odessa Police Department on Friday, April 1, 2022

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.