Family Promise of Midland newly-built duplexes ready for homeless families

Family Promise of Midland currently owns and operates three other duplex communities throughout the city.(KOSA)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Family Promise of Midland is helping families experiencing homelessness turn their lives around with a program providing them transitional housing.

“We had a family move in I believe it was March 17th, was our first family and we are continuing to get families calling us,” said Executive Director Tom Miller.

Family promises’ families forward transitional are five brand new fully-furnished duplexes just opened this week. Families can live in them for up to two years.

To qualify for the housing program, families must be homeless, have at least one child under the age of 18-years-old in their care, and be willing to work with a case manager to raise their levels of self-sufficiency.

“The adults have to work full-time, go to school full-time, or a combination of thereof. We provide free childcare, we provide all the utilities in these duplexes, our families do pay program fees but they are minimal because we want them to have some skin in the game,” said Miller.

Out of the five duplexes, four have already been assigned or have families in them.

Family Promise says the project only comes after the help of many coming together to make this dream come true.

“The Midland community really stepped up, many many many local foundations assisted us with the funding of this project as well as individuals, congregations, and businesses,” said Miller.

Family Promise of Midland currently owns and operates three other duplex communities throughout the city.

