Changes coming to parking in downtown Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Beginning the week of April 4 The City of Odessa will begin work to change all parallel parking to angled parking in the following areas:

4th Street from N. Lee Ave. to N. Texas Ave. and 5th Street from N. Lee Ave. to N. Texas Ave.

Only one side of the street will be closed at a time, so people will not lose all access or parking for businesses.

These changes will result in over 30 additional parking spots downtown.

If you have questions or concerns, please call the Downtown Odessa, Inc. offices at 432-335-4682.

