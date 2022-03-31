UTPB receives national honor for commitment to first-generation student success

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Center for First-generation at UTPB recently announced the 2022-23 First-gen Forward cohort.

The First-gen Forward designation recognizes institutions of higher education that have demonstrated a commitment to improving experiences and advancing outcomes of first-generation college students. Selected institutions receive professional development, community-building experiences, and a first look at the center’s research and resources.

UT Permian Basin offers various programming that supports first-generation students. One of these programs is the First-Year Seminar. The semester-long class is attended by first-year students to learn about resources that are available on campus to enhance their experience at UT Permian Basin.

Campus departments such as the Division of Student Affairs and Leadership and the Student Success Center, offer professional, leadership, social, and cultural programming that engages first-generation students. Through mentorship, clubs/organizations, resource fairs, the food pantry, and the newly established Center for Student Belonging and Inclusion, first-generation students will continue to feel a sense of belonging, encouraging them to remain enrolled and successfully graduate.

Dr. Sarah E. Whitley, Assistant vice president, Center for First-generation Student Success, said that UTPB is committed to helping first-generation students.

“The Center is pleased to welcome UT Permian Basin into the 2022-23 First-gen Forward cohort,” Dr. Whitley said. “Through the application process, it was evident that UT Permian Basin is not only taking steps to serve first-generation students but is prepared to make a long-term commitment to and employ strategies that foster an environment of success for this important population.”

