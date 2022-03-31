Midland College honor society receives multiple awards, including Top Texas Chapter

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -During the Texas state Phi Theta Kappa conference held in early March, the Texas Region honored Midland College’s Alpha Beta Phi Chapter as one of the top 15 chapters in Texas.

PTK Texas Region also named the chapter as one of the top three chapters chosen for its Honors in Action research project, “Expressions of Truth,” which included videos of employees and students telling their “legacy” stories—how education has played a part in their lives and those of their families. In addition, the Texas Region awarded MC’s College Project—PTK Perspectives Podcast—as one of the top 20 chapter projects.

Midland College chapter President Hena Patel was named one of the top 30 outstanding chapter officers in the state. Chapter member Zada Kadir was elected District 1 (West Texas Region) Vice President for the 2022-2023 academic year. This is the second year in a row that someone from Midland College has been elected. Currently, MC student Caleb Goillandeau is serving in that position.

The Texas Region presented the PTK Horizon Award to MC Government professor and Honors Program Director Dr. Terry Gilmour, who also serves as chapter advisor. Renee Aldrin, Early College High School at Midland College Chancellor, was added to the Hall of Honor for College Administrators.

Locally, on Monday evening, March 28, Midland College inducted 58 members into the Alpha Beta Phi Chapter of PTK at the Al G. Langford Chaparral Center. Dr. Gilmour presented each student with a white rose in front of families, friends, college administrators and faculty.

“It takes a tremendous amount of hard work to be successful in college,” Midland College President Dr. Steve Thomas said during the ceremony. “One of the highlights of what I do is to work with successful students like those in PTK. Community college students have numerous obligations besides school, such as jobs and family. To be able to maintain academic success while juggling these responsibilities is no small accomplishment. I am also so proud of all that the Midland College PTK chapter has accomplished and the honors they recently received from the Texas Region.”

2022 MC Phi Theta Kappa inductees are:

Diana Aguirre, Jocelyn Alcala, Kamryn Anderson, Matthew Arizpe, Wiliam Aston, Mariam Athumani, Priscila Baltazar, Andres Barbar, Joaquin Beltran, Maria Bustamante Garcia, Martha Cabellero, Andrea Blanco Calderon, Alyssa Campos, Deysha Carrasco, Desiree Chavez, Ana Chilcoat, Alejandro De La Rosa Azumendi, Valeria Torrez Enriquez, Elizabeth Escobar, Jaden Evans, Christine German, Jacqueline Gomez, Maria Gonzalez, Baby Govan, Linda Hales, Ethan Hedges, Dariana Hernandez, Hannah Hirsch, Wyatt Hodges, Chardinee Hunkin, Zada Kadir, Areej Khodair, Arwa Khodair, Cung Lian, Pete Liles, Faith Lopez, Jennifer Maduabuchuku, Jessica Matsuda, Pamela Melendez, Heaven Miles, Emilio Moreno, Aramide Oladiran, Abdullahi Oyeniyi, Lexi Pate, MariaBelen Quintana, Addison Rogers, Cadyn Rogers, Michelle Roys, Uju Kalu Samuel, Ximena Sanchez, Shaquila Sarapao, Brycie Tamayo, Ceu Thawng, Sui Tial, Aliannys Transvent, Jorge Urdaneta, Jacinda Valenzuela, and Jana Villarreal.

Alpha Beta Phi PTK Chapter Officers are:

Hena Patel, President; Mariam Athumani, Vice President of Scholarship; Caleb Goillandeau, Vice President of Leadership; Zada Kadir, Vice President of Public Relations; Shaquila Sarapao, Vice President of Fellowship; Marisol Tarin, Vice President of Service; Ana Chilcoat, Treasurer; and Elizabeth Whitten, Recording Secretary.

