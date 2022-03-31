Advertisement

Fox News hires Caitlyn Jenner as contributor and commentator

Caitlyn Jenner arrives at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on...
Caitlyn Jenner arrives at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, in West Hollywood, Calif.(Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel says it has hired Caitlyn Jenner as a contributor, with her first appearance set for Thursday on Sean Hannity’s program.

Jenner, the former Olympic decathlete, ran an unsuccessful campaign for California governor last year. The network said she’ll offer commentary and analysis across various Fox News Media platforms.

“Caitlyn’s story is an inspiration to us all,” said Suzanne Scott, Fox News Media CEO. “She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience.”

Jenner won the Olympic gold medal in the decathlon in 1976. She later came out as a transgender and identifies as a female.

She said in a statement she was “humbled by this unique opportunity” to speak directly to Fox’s audience.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of crash scene
Multiple crashes in West Odessa result in fatality
Odessa Police investigating shooting
OPD makes one arrest in Monday afternoon shooting
Sentenced in a Pueblo, Colorado courtroom
Odessa American: Former OFD Firefighter sentenced to 6 years in prison
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found

Latest News

Kaymia Blackmon, Dewitt Anderson and Cedric Banks are under arrest after an 18-year-old's body...
Police: Trio arrested after 18-year-old girl shot, raped and dumped on side of road
South Carolina's Aliyah Boston and Louisville's Olivia Cochran go after a loose ball during the...
South Carolina women top Louisville, advance to title game
Sarah Palin leaves the courthouse in New York, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
Sarah Palin files paperwork to run in Alaska US House race
Ukrainian soldiers carry a body of a civilian killed by the Russian forces over the destroyed...
Zelenskyy: Retreating Russian troops leaving mines behind
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap