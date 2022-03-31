Advertisement

Bike trail from Odessa to Midland getting closer to reality

The proposed path would create safer, longer paths for cyclists and runners.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:29 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Plans are underway for a lengthy new bike trail in the Permian Basin.

“The road-related bike paths are sporadic and short,” said avid biker Justin Haslip, who owns Peyton’s Bikes.

It’s a common complaint from residents. Midland-Odessa isn’t known for its bike-friendly roads, especially for commuters.

Haslip knows this intimately.

He was one of three cyclists struck by a drunk driver in April 2018.

Haslip survived. The other two cyclists, Mike Mestes and Camron Stotts, did not.

“Several cracked ribs, fractured vertebrae, punctured lung, broken collarbone, and massive nerve and muscle damage mostly above the waist,” Haslip recalled.

That’s why he’s excited to see the latest plan for a nearly 20-mile bike and running path called the “Wildcatter Trail”, designed to keep people out of traffic.

Local officials hope the proposed bike path can be more than just a place to run and bike.

“What we really envision are these connected amenities all along that pathway as our communities continue to grow,” Midland Councilwoman Lori Blong said. “This becomes a family destination that you can go spend the day with your family going from one place to another along the path.”

Blong admits turning plans into reality is time-consuming and expensive, and until it happens, Haslip and other cyclists continue to play it by ear.

“We have made major changes to where we do group rides in the area, which are very unconventional to most road cyclists,” Haslip said.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of crash scene
Multiple crashes in West Odessa result in fatality
Odessa Police investigating shooting
OPD makes one arrest in Monday afternoon shooting
Sentenced in a Pueblo, Colorado courtroom
Odessa American: Former OFD Firefighter sentenced to 6 years in prison
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found

Latest News

fire
Mobile home fire in West Odessa
Family Promise of Midland currently owns and operates three other duplex communities throughout...
Family Promise of Midland newly-built duplexes ready for homeless families
Accident on W Loop 338 and Alturas street
Accident at West Loop 338 and Altuerus
Mugshot of Rondale Farris
Man found guilty of murder in Ector County, sentenced to 65 years in prison
City of Odessa logo (Source: City of Odessa)
Changes coming to parking in downtown Odessa