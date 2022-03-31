Bike trail from Odessa to Midland getting closer to reality

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Plans are underway for a lengthy new bike trail in the Permian Basin.

“The road-related bike paths are sporadic and short,” said avid biker Justin Haslip, who owns Peyton’s Bikes.

It’s a common complaint from residents. Midland-Odessa isn’t known for its bike-friendly roads, especially for commuters.

Haslip knows this intimately.

He was one of three cyclists struck by a drunk driver in April 2018.

Haslip survived. The other two cyclists, Mike Mestes and Camron Stotts, did not.

“Several cracked ribs, fractured vertebrae, punctured lung, broken collarbone, and massive nerve and muscle damage mostly above the waist,” Haslip recalled.

That’s why he’s excited to see the latest plan for a nearly 20-mile bike and running path called the “Wildcatter Trail”, designed to keep people out of traffic.

Local officials hope the proposed bike path can be more than just a place to run and bike.

“What we really envision are these connected amenities all along that pathway as our communities continue to grow,” Midland Councilwoman Lori Blong said. “This becomes a family destination that you can go spend the day with your family going from one place to another along the path.”

Blong admits turning plans into reality is time-consuming and expensive, and until it happens, Haslip and other cyclists continue to play it by ear.

“We have made major changes to where we do group rides in the area, which are very unconventional to most road cyclists,” Haslip said.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.