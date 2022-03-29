Stanton Police looking for aggravated robbery suspect

STANTON, Texas (KOSA) -The Stanton Police Department is seeking help from the community for information about an aggravated robbery in Stanton on March 22, 2022.

On that date, at around 1:40 P.M., a man allegedly forced his way into a residence, located in the 200 block of S. College St., by kicking in the back door. Once inside, the suspect pulled a handgun and demanded money from the occupants of the residence.

The suspect then fled the residence and left in an unknown direction.

The suspect can be described as a Hispanic man who is about 5′10″ tall. The suspect is slender and has green eyes and a mustache. He was wearing all black clothing and has long curly hair which falls below his shoulder. The suspect pulled out what was described to be a black-colored semi-automatic pistol as he demanded the money.

If anyone has any information on this case or suspect, please contact the Stanton Police Department at 432-756-3303 or 432-607-3304.

