Advertisement

Stanton Police looking for aggravated robbery suspect

Composite sketch of suspect
Composite sketch of suspect(Stanton Police Department)
By Micah Allen
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANTON, Texas (KOSA) -The Stanton Police Department is seeking help from the community for information about an aggravated robbery in Stanton on March 22, 2022.

On that date, at around 1:40 P.M., a man allegedly forced his way into a residence, located in the 200 block of S. College St., by kicking in the back door. Once inside, the suspect pulled a handgun and demanded money from the occupants of the residence.

The suspect then fled the residence and left in an unknown direction.

The suspect can be described as a Hispanic man who is about 5′10″ tall. The suspect is slender and has green eyes and a mustache. He was wearing all black clothing and has long curly hair which falls below his shoulder. The suspect pulled out what was described to be a black-colored semi-automatic pistol as he demanded the money.

If anyone has any information on this case or suspect, please contact the Stanton Police Department at 432-756-3303 or 432-607-3304.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odessa Police investigating shooting
OPD makes one arrest in Monday afternoon shooting
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Sheriff Stacy Weber said deputies were called to the Green Bay Bottoms around 6:15 p.m. for a...
Teen killed in motorcycle crash
Sentenced in a Pueblo, Colorado courtroom
Odessa American: Former OFD Firefighter sentenced to 6 years in prison
Jenny Cudd is scheduled to be sentenced on March 23.
Ahead of sentencing, government says Cudd might have breached plea deal

Latest News

Odessa Jackalopes helping local boy with cancer
CBS7 volunteers at West Texas Food Bank
CBS7 Volunteers at West Texas Food Bank
Midland Downtown Farmers Market returns in full swing this weekend
Midland Downtown Farmers Market returns in full swing this weekend
City of Midland hosts outdoor activities for National Take a Walk in the Park Day
City of Midland hosts outdoor activities for National Take a Walk in the Park Day
Local Jersey Mike's restaurant supports Special Olympics
Local Jersey Mike’s restaurants supports Special Olympics