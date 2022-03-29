Advertisement

Prediabetes has more than doubled among US teens

Prediabetics often have higher-than-normal blood sugar levels and have a greater risk of health...
Prediabetics often have higher-than-normal blood sugar levels and have a greater risk of health issues like Type 2 diabetes, strokes, and heart disease.(vadimguzhva/Getty Images Pro via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New research highlights a disturbing trend among the nation’s youth.

Rates of prediabetes among teens have more than doubled over a nearly two-decade span, according to a study published Monday in the JAMA Pediatrics Journal.

The findings were based on data from 12-to-19-year-olds and information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Prediabetics often have higher-than-normal blood sugar levels and have a greater risk of health issues like Type 2 diabetes, strokes and heart disease.

Researchers say they can’t pin down why prediabetes has increased among teens, adding that’s an issue that needs to be investigated further.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odessa Police investigating shooting
OPD makes one arrest in Monday afternoon shooting
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Sheriff Stacy Weber said deputies were called to the Green Bay Bottoms around 6:15 p.m. for a...
Teen killed in motorcycle crash
Sentenced in a Pueblo, Colorado courtroom
Odessa American: Former OFD Firefighter sentenced to 6 years in prison
Jenny Cudd is scheduled to be sentenced on March 23.
Ahead of sentencing, government says Cudd might have breached plea deal

Latest News

A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Ukrainian president says defense is at a ‘turning point’
The Biden administration is expected to end the asylum limits at the U.S.-Mexico border that...
US officials preparing for record surge of migrants
The nationwide worker shortage appears to be far from being resolved, according to data from...
Consumer Watch: 4.4 million people quit their jobs in February
Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee have agreed...
DNC, Clinton campaign agree to Steele dossier funding fine
Workers begin cleanup at the George Elementary School gym Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in...
7 hurt in Arkansas tornado as storms move into Deep South