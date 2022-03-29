City of Midland Parks & Recreation recognizing Take a Walk in the Park Day

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Take a Walk in the Park Day is celebrated annually on March 30, and the City of Midland will be participating.

The City of Midland Parks and Recreation will be recognizing this national holiday with some fun activities at Windlands Park, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M.

Take a Walk in the Park Day encourages people to invest in their health without spending any money by taking a walk in their neighborhood park.

ACTIVITIES:

9 AM-1PM Park Clean-Up with Friends of Windlands

9 AM-2 PM Jumpers, Disk Golf & Scavenger Hunt

9:30 AM Corn Hole Tournament Start (Free Entry, No Prizes)

10 AM Story Time

11 AM Parachute Game

11 AM -1 PM Face Painting with Miss Motzi

12 PM – 2 PM Spike Ball Tournament

1–2 PM Incredible Edible Aquifers with Keep Midland Beautiful

Food Trucks will also be available from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M.

If you can’t make it to Windlands on Wednesday, there are 50 city parks to enjoy every day of the week.

