Brewster County deputies arrest 19 illegals over a two day period

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Early Monday morning, a Brewster County Deputy, patrolling Terlingua Ranch, encountered 3 suspects trespassing on private property.

Sunday afternoon, a Brewster County Deputy observed a Chevrolet Tahoe, traveling Northbound, pull into the southbound lane, to circumvent the Highway 385 Border Patrol Checkpoint.

The Deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled North, for several miles before coming to a stop.

The driver, Hector Manuel Ortega-Franco, was apprehended, along with 8 illegal immigrants.

Ortega-Franco was booked for 8 counts of smuggling of persons, along with evading arrest

Also Sunday afternoon, another Brewster County Deputy conducted a traffic stop East of Marathon, and apprehended the driver, Jesus Jose Hernandez-Carrasco.

The vehicle was also occupied by 8 illegal aliens, including 1 juvenile.

Hernandez-Carrasco was charged with 7 counts of smuggling of persons, and 1 count of smuggling of persons under 18 years of age (a second-degree felony).

He will also face deportation upon final adjudication for State charges.

