Ukrainian tennis player reflects on Russia’s invasion of her home country

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has now lasted for a month and its impact reaches every corner of the world.

Including right here in West Texas where Ukrainian athlete Viktoriaa Sholudko plays tennis at UTPB.

Sholudko calls Lviv - in western Ukraine – home. It’s the sixth largest city in Ukraine.

Her parents and brothers are still there, but safe. Her sister was able to escape to the neighboring country Poland.

Imagine being more than 5,000 miles away from your family…and then a war breaks out in your home country.

Viktoriaa Sholudko doesn’t have to imagine…it’s a reality she lives with every day.

“I was a little bit shocked. I didn’t expect it to happen. I was scared of course. I started calling on my parents, checking on them,” said Sholudko.

Despite uncertainty at home in Ukraine, Sholudko continues to excel in tennis and academics at UTPB.

Her coach says she has shown incredible strength since the conflict began.

“She’s coming to practice, she’s getting straight A’s, she’s working on campus, she’s doing everything you could possible ask of her. I don’t know if some of it is a distraction to get away from things,” said UTPB men’s and women’s head tennis coach Stanley Anderson.

Over the last month, Sholudko UTPB teammates have rallied around her…offering her support whenever she needs it.

“my team is supporting me all the time asking me how am i doing, how is my family. Also, coaches help me,” said Sholudko.

“As soon as I was hearing reports of it possibly happening and everything going on, I talked to our captains and senior level players and said make sure you’re checking on Viktoriaa on a daily basis,” said Anderson.

Sholudko isn’t the only UTPB tennis player impacted by Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Vitalily Horovoy, a 16-year-old from Kyiv, signed his letter of intent to play for the falcons. He is now safe and training for the upcoming fall season in Serbia.

“He got over to Serbia and the first thing he did was get his players card so he could start playing in tournaments in Serbia and training at an academy. He says I’m going to be ready coach, I want to be ready. He’s really looking forward to coming,” said Anderson.

UTPB is home away from home for many international athletes.

That presents its own set of unique challenges from pandemic restrictions and international crises.

“We dealt with COVID and players not even being able to get into the country because of travel and covid restrictions it’s really been one challenge after the other with international players. This one is definitely unique and different. It’s just something we had to deal with,” said Anderson.

Sholudko says the time difference between here and Ukraine is an obstacle when it comes to communication with her family.

But she makes it a priority to check in with them at least once day.

