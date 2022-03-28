Advertisement

Sul Ross State University given all clear from Alpine Police

By Micah Allen
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) -UPDATE: as of 4:10 p.m. Sul Ross State University has been given the all-clear from Alpine Police.

Sul Ross State University is currently under a shelter in place.

University President Pete Gallago explained to CBS7 News that there was a report of a man with a rifle seen on campus.

Sul Ross Police, Alpine Police, and Brewster County Sheriff’s Office all worked together to sweep the campus.

No threat has been located.

