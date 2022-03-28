Odessa Police Department hosted their Bustin’ for Badges fundraiser at Chic-Fil-A

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Police Department hosted their Bustin’ for Badges fundraiser at the Chic-Fil-A just off of 42nd Street, on Saturday.

The purpose of their fundraiser is to raise money for the clay shoot, equipment, and other necessities.

Due to the pandemic, the event was transitioned through the drive-through lane at Chic-Fil-A, but with COVID restrictions being much more at ease the event was also being held in person this year.

According to a representative of the Odessa Police Department, this happens to be one of their biggest fundraisers in the nation.

People that came out to the event had the option of buying raffle tickets for 20 dollars each for the chance to win fun prizes.

