ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Midland County elections office is reminding people to completely fill out their mail-in ballots…

Mail-in ballots have gone out once again…this time for the May 7th election of two constitutional amendments.

And around 16% of the ballots mailed back have been rejected because people aren’t including identifying info on the ballot envelope.

This is a direct effect of senate bill one - legislation signed last year that further tightens election laws in Texas.

Midland County Election Administrator Carolyn Graves wants to get the word out so people’s votes will count in future elections.

“We never want to have to reject a ballot,” Graves said. “If we reject them, we have to either contact them, have them come in, or send the ballot back to them. That’s just confusing to the voter. We want to try and educate the public as fast as we can.”

Graves says she hopes filling out the entire ballot will eventually become second nature for mail-in voters…

For more information on how to fill out the ballot, you can visit the elections website.

Midland County reminding voters how to avoid a rejected mail-in ballot (Midland County Elections Office)

