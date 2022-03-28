MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - ‘A la Mexicana’ that’s how La Bodega restaurant celebrated its 50th anniversary with the community with mariachi, vibrant colors, delicious food, and even pinatas.

It was in 1972 when La Bodega first opened their doors in Midland then 9 years later, they opened their second location in Odessa. The current owner says La Bodega would not be what it is today if it wasn’t for the regulars who continue to support it throughout the years.

Employees who have worked there since it first opened say it’s the family environment that makes them feel at home and not at work.

“We are like family, we see each other as we treat each other like all the employees do and since we all know each other it’s easy to work like that,” said Jesus Moreno.

Moreno says he is grateful to have the opportunity to not only witness but take part in the 50th anniversary of one Midland’s staple.

“I feel ecstatic. I mean I witness families with their young children come here and then those children get married and have their kids and then they bring their kids, and they bring their parents who are now grandparents. It’s beautiful,” said Jesus Moreno.

If you missed today’s celebration, don’t you worry the owner says the celebration continues throughout the rest of this year.

