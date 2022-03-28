An 18-wheeler was caught in electrical wires Saturday afternoon in Odessa
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - There was an 18-wheeler caught in the electrical wires off of Muskingum and Murphy near the cemetery, Saturday afternoon.
The driver attempted to drive forward which then caused a pole to fall just near the scene.
The Odessa Police Department did give the driver a citation.
As of now, we don’t have any official information regarding how the incident occurred, but CBS7 will keep you updated when we hear from local authorities.
