An 18-wheeler was caught in electrical wires Saturday afternoon in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - There was an 18-wheeler caught in the electrical wires off of Muskingum and Murphy near the cemetery, Saturday afternoon.

The driver attempted to drive forward which then caused a pole to fall just near the scene.

The Odessa Police Department did give the driver a citation.

As of now, we don’t have any official information regarding how the incident occurred, but CBS7 will keep you updated when we hear from local authorities.

