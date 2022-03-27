Special Olympics basketball tournament takes place at the Odessa College Sports Center

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - For the first time in two years, the Special Olympics returned Saturday morning at the Odessa College Sports Center.

Some of the teams that we saw at the competition were the Basin Twisters, VTC Busy Bees, Team Odessa, and many more.

There were about 150 athletes participating in the competition and have spent 2 to 3 months preparing for the big day.

The program director of Special Olympics Texas tells CBS7 that he is happy to see the community come out and support the event.

“We are very community ran, even just our volunteers, and so we want to give our competition, our organization back to the community. We love seeing the community come out, support us, but also be a part by volunteering. We have people providing food for us, so the community coming and showing up is awesome and we love it and that’s what we want to happen,” said Dillon Cobb, program director, Special Olympics Texas.

For more information on how you can volunteer, click here.

