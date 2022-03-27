Advertisement

Big Boys’ Toys fundraiser returned to the Midland County Horseshoe after 2 years

Recordings of the CBS7 News at 10 Saturday newscast.
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 3:14 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - After two long years, Big Boys’ Toys has finally returned to the Permian Basin. It took place Saturday evening at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena.

It was canceled the last couple of years due to the pandemic.

The event originally began back in 2005 and it has evolved over the years. It featured a display of classic cars and many items that were going up for auction.

The purpose of the benefit is to engage the community with a night of fun and highlight the amazing individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The executive director of Spectrum of Solutions was excited to see the community’s support on the return of the benefit.

“We haven’t been here since 2019. This is our largest fundraiser and so not being able to have it really hit our budget, pretty hard. We have become very dependent on the community to help us out, and we’re excited we’re back here. The community has been amazing to us and we are very thankful for that,” said Kayla Minchew, Executive Director, Spectrum of Solutions

If you were not able to make it out to the event you can still donate to the benefit, by clicking here.

