Advertisement

THE NEXT SERVE: Still mourning, USW athletics competes for first time since deadly car wreck

USW Tennis competed against Sul Ross State and Mary Hardin-Baylor in Alpine.
A lone tennis ball sits on the court during match between the University of the Southwest and Sul Ross State.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) - There was no national attention, no famous faces, or self-important personalities. For all intents and purposes, it looked like a normal college tennis match.

But for the University of the Southwest, it meant much more.

For the first time since a car crash killed six USW golfers and their head coach on March 15, USW athletics returned to competition.

Perhaps it’s fitting that it was the sport closest to the golfers, the tennis team, that takes the next step forward for USW.

“Tyler James, the golf coach, and me were very, very close,” said USW Tennis Coach Josh Baker. “So, today I wear the shirt for him him, our golf team, and our community during these times.”

In between singles and doubles matches, a ceremony was held on the Sul Ross State tennis courts honoring those lost in the crash. A bouquet was given to the two tennis players who lost suitemates in the crash.

“I couldn’t really speak,” freshman tennis player Mark Trenkle said. “I don’t know how to express my emotions. It’s still hard, but it’s getting better now, but it was pretty tough the first few days.”

The tennis team was scheduled to use the same 17-passenger van the next day. At first, they were notified they’d need to find another way to get their match in Arizona. Not long after, the team found out the horrifying news.

“We didn’t lose just a player,” James said. “We lost a family member. We lost family.”

It’s one of life’s cruelties that even after our world stops, the world itself goes on. Trenkle and James know it takes everyone, teammates and opponents, to take that first, and hardest, step forward.

“We all have to hold together,” Trenkle said. “Take nothing for granted. Live for today.”

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is backed up at 42nd and Grandview Tuesday morning
UPDATE: Victim in Tuesday morning crash identified
Jenny Cudd is scheduled to be sentenced on March 23.
Ahead of sentencing, government says Cudd might have breached plea deal
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Three young males were caught on a surveillance camera making entry into Holy Trinity Episcopal...
Three young males were caught on surveillance camera making entry into Holy Trinity Episcopal Church
Jenny Cudd avoided jail time for her role in the Jan. 6 Capitol Riots.
Jenny Cudd avoids jail sentence, says Biden has ‘weaponized’ DOJ

Latest News

Still mourning, USW athletics competes for first time since deadly car crash
Permian Panthers soccer
SOCCER HIGHLIGHTS: Strong second half carries Permian to bi-district championship
SOCCER HIGHLIGHTS: Strong second half carries Permian to bi-district championship
Midland pitcher Alex Aguilar
SOFTBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland’s Aguilar throws no hitter in dominant win over rival Legacy