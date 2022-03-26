Midland law enforcement agencies sells raffle tickets for annual Bustin’ for Badges event

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -To help support local law enforcement, the 9th annual Bustin’ for Badges fundraiser is back.

Saturday, the Midland Police Department along with the Midland County Sheriff’s office teamed up at Chick-Fil-A located on Andrews highway & 191 to sell raffle tickets in support of its yearly clay shoot event held on April 21& 22 at Windwalker Farms.

Donations from the fundraiser will be used to purchase bulletproof vests, guns, and tactical equipment.

Tickets prices start at $20 or six for $100. Midland Police Department Community Relations Sergeant says its goal is to sell all the tickets they have.

“We will be selling tickets until the day of the shoot and if not you can actually purchase tickets online,” said MPD Community Relations Sergeant Lorenzo Dominguez.

The drawing for the raffle will be held Friday, April 22nd. Winners will receive a 2022 Polaris Ranger 500 or free gas for a year from Kent Kwik as a prize. You do not need to be present at the event to win and you can find a link to the website here.

