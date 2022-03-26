Advertisement

Midland County Republican Women organization hosts precinct and county convention

State representative for district 82 and keynote speaker of the event Tom Craddick says it's important to hear issues affecting residents in the area he serves.(KOSA)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Saturday, the Midland County Republican Women organization hosted its precinct and county convention.

Dozens of registered voters associated with the republican party came out to the Ranchland Hills Golf Club in Midland to learn about and vote on resolutions.

Community members who voted in their precinct then elected delegates to attend the county convention to set rules or hear resolutions and decide whether to take those to the state convention level.

State representative for district 82 and keynote speaker of the event Tom Craddick says it’s important to hear issues affecting residents in the area he serves.

“I represent them in the legislator in the Texas House and it gives them a chance to see me and ask me questions and hopefully I can help them,” said Craddick. “But if I can’t, I can go back and research and find out what the problems are and so it really gives them a chance to talk one-on-one to their legislator.

State representative Craddick says he plans on working to resolve issues residents addressed next week.

The 2022 Texas State Republican Convention will be held in June in Houston.

