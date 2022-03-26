Alldredge Garden shares what planters can start growing now

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -As temperatures start to warm up, it’s time to get your garden beds together for the spring season. Planting a vegetable garden now is the best time to get start.

Broccoli, cabbage, and onions are some cool-season vegetables that are safe to begin planting right now.

“If you get a head start, your going to produce a whole lot more in the summer,” said Russell Johnson, a planting expert at Alldredge Garden.

Johnson says planting warm-season vegetables like peppers, squash, and tomatoes are best planted in late April into May or after the last freeze has passed.

“I had someone ask me yesterday for okra, and it’s a little bit early for okra, you want to wait a little bit on that,” said Johnson. “But most of your vegetables you can go ahead and plan as long as you can protect them and cover them if it was to get below freezing.”

Johnson recommends setting up tunnel covers to help protect your garden and watering your plants daily in soil temperatures above 50 degrees. But if vegetables aren’t your style, can beautify your garden with Geraniums.

“One of our go-to plants which you’re looking at is called Geraniums. People just wait for those every year to be ready,” said Johnson.

The garden plants around 10,000 each year because can last through the fall and are heat tolerant just like Bougainvilleas.

You can put them out in just the hot direct all day son and they just thrive right here through the summer.

If your beginner garden and need more guidance on what to plant or how to start plants, Alldredge gardens can help guide you.

