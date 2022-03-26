Advertisement

Alldredge Garden shares what planters can start growing now

Broccoli, cabbage, and onions are some cool-season vegetables that are safe to begin planting...
Broccoli, cabbage, and onions are some cool-season vegetables that are safe to begin planting right now.(KOSA)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -As temperatures start to warm up, it’s time to get your garden beds together for the spring season. Planting a vegetable garden now is the best time to get start.

Broccoli, cabbage, and onions are some cool-season vegetables that are safe to begin planting right now.

“If you get a head start, your going to produce a whole lot more in the summer,” said Russell Johnson, a planting expert at Alldredge Garden.

Johnson says planting warm-season vegetables like peppers, squash, and tomatoes are best planted in late April into May or after the last freeze has passed.

“I had someone ask me yesterday for okra, and it’s a little bit early for okra, you want to wait a little bit on that,” said Johnson. “But most of your vegetables you can go ahead and plan as long as you can protect them and cover them if it was to get below freezing.”

Johnson recommends setting up tunnel covers to help protect your garden and watering your plants daily in soil temperatures above 50 degrees. But if vegetables aren’t your style, can beautify your garden with Geraniums.

“One of our go-to plants which you’re looking at is called Geraniums. People just wait for those every year to be ready,” said Johnson.

The garden plants around 10,000 each year because can last through the fall and are heat tolerant just like Bougainvilleas.

You can put them out in just the hot direct all day son and they just thrive right here through the summer.

If your beginner garden and need more guidance on what to plant or how to start plants, Alldredge gardens can help guide you.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is backed up at 42nd and Grandview Tuesday morning
UPDATE: Victim in Tuesday morning crash identified
Jenny Cudd is scheduled to be sentenced on March 23.
Ahead of sentencing, government says Cudd might have breached plea deal
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Three young males were caught on a surveillance camera making entry into Holy Trinity Episcopal...
Three young males were caught on surveillance camera making entry into Holy Trinity Episcopal Church
Jenny Cudd avoided jail time for her role in the Jan. 6 Capitol Riots.
Jenny Cudd avoids jail sentence, says Biden has ‘weaponized’ DOJ

Latest News

Still mourning, USW athletics competes for first time since deadly car crash
Walmart exterior signage
Remodeled Walmart in Odessa opens
Dr. Kit Bredimus
Midland Memorial Hospital announces nurse pay increase
Special Olympics
Special Olympics hosting basketball tournament