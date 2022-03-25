Advertisement

Remodeled Walmart in Odessa opens

Walmart exterior signage
Walmart exterior signage
By Micah Allen
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This morning the Walmart at 4210 John Ben Shepperd Pkwy in Odessa reopened with a new look.

The remodel includes several department transformations which will help customers save time.

“We are excited for Odessa customers to visit our newly remodeled Supercenter that is going to make their shopping fast and easy,” store manager Larry Leyva said. “These upgrades add even greater convenience while also keeping safety top of mind.”

Improvements made include:

● Front Checkout Transformation with additional Self-Checkouts and Staffed Lanes

● Expansion of the parking area for Online Grocery Pickup

● New Grab & Go Deli/Lunch Items at the front of the store

