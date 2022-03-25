Advertisement

CDC: Flu activity increasing across most of US

As COVID-19 cases fall and masks come off, influenza cases are rising.
As COVID-19 cases fall and masks come off, influenza cases are rising.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - After circulating at nearly nonexistent levels last year, the flu is increasing in most of the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s flu report released Friday.

While flu activity has been increasing in most places across the country, the highest levels have been recorded in the central and south-central regions of the U.S.

The report also says the number of reported flu-related hospital admissions has increased each week for the past seven weeks.

New data show COVID-19 community levels and deaths are down. (Source: CNN/CDC/MODERNA/BIPARTISAN POLICY CENTER)

But the CDC says the cumulative hospitalization rate for this season is lower than the rate seen around this time during the four flu seasons before the pandemic.

An infectious disease expert says the rolling back of COVID-19 mitigation measures played a role in increased flu activity.

The measures include masking, limiting gatherings, and moving things outside.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is backed up at 42nd and Grandview Tuesday morning
UPDATE: Victim in Tuesday morning crash identified
Jenny Cudd is scheduled to be sentenced on March 23.
Ahead of sentencing, government says Cudd might have breached plea deal
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Three young males were caught on a surveillance camera making entry into Holy Trinity Episcopal...
Three young males were caught on surveillance camera making entry into Holy Trinity Episcopal Church
Jenny Cudd avoided jail time for her role in the Jan. 6 Capitol Riots.
Jenny Cudd avoids jail sentence, says Biden has ‘weaponized’ DOJ

Latest News

FILE - Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival at...
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50
The bloodshed in Mariupol is fueling allegations Moscow has committed war crimes by killing...
Shelled city in north Ukraine fears becoming ‘next Mariupol’
President Joe Biden participates in an arrival ceremony with Polish President Andrzej Duda at...
On last Europe day, Biden meets with Polish leader, refugees
This photo distributed by the North Korean government shows what it says a test-fire of a...
US seeks tighter UN sanctions after N. Korea missile test
Desmond Saine
Army soldier accused of raping college student in dorm room