Advertisement

Iowa teens used baseball bat to kill Spanish teacher, police say

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police say two southeast Iowa teenagers used a baseball bat last fall to kill their high school Spanish teacher, and one of them then described in social media posts how they followed the woman, carried out the attack and hid her body.

On Tuesday, a judge also rejected defense lawyers’ requests that the media be excluded from a hearing later this week at which the teens will seek to be tried in the juvenile system rather than in adult court.

Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller, both 16, are charged with murder in the death of Fairfield High School Spanish teacher Nohema Graber.

Her body was found Nov. 3. Court documents indicate Graber was found under a tarp, wheelbarrow and railroad ties

According to KCRG, Graber had more than 15 years of experience in the classroom. She most recently taught Spanish at Fairfield High School where she’d worked since 2012.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. KCRG contributed to this report.

Most Read

Traffic is backed up at 42nd and Grandview Tuesday morning
UPDATE: Victim in Tuesday morning crash identified
Fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team bus and a...
UPDATE: NTSB says 13 year old was driving in fatal crash
Jenny Cudd is scheduled to be sentenced on March 23.
Ahead of sentencing, government says Cudd might have breached plea deal
Cudd participated in the Jan. 6 riots.
Midland Mayor says Jenny Cudd has ‘suffered enough’, recommends no punishment for role in Jan. 6 riots
Three young males were caught on a surveillance camera making entry into Holy Trinity Episcopal...
Three young males were caught on surveillance camera making entry into Holy Trinity Episcopal Church

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken cited attacks on the civilian population in the besieged city...
Ukraine says 300 died in theater attack; hunger grips cities
At Sugar Grove Elementary, since so many children were wearing green-colored clothing for St....
WHOOPS: School photos taken on St. Patrick’s Day leave parents with hilarious proofs
President Joe Biden visited the 82nd airborne in Poland on Friday.
Biden: 'We're at an inflection point'
The Orlando Free Fall ride at Icon Park is closed after a teen fell to his death on Thursday...
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Inflation is causing financial problems for food truck owners nationwide. (Source: CNN)
Food truck owners raise costs as prices surge