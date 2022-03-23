Brewster County Sheriff’s office apprehends illegal immigrants

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -13 illegal immigrants have been apprehended by Brewster County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday morning, Brewster County Deputies and US Border Patrol Agents began following a group of suspects through mountainous terrain, South of Alpine.

By late afternoon, the group of illegal immigrants from Mexico were apprehended by the Brewster County Sheriff’s office and were assisted by DPS Air Operations. The suspects were referred to Border Patrol for processing and deportation.

