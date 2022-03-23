Advertisement

Border Patrol agents rescue 4-year-old girl abandoned on riverbank

U.S. Border Patrol agents with the Del Rio Sector rescued an abandoned 4-year-old girl.
U.S. Border Patrol agents with the Del Rio Sector rescued an abandoned 4-year-old girl.(U.S. Border Patrol Del Rio Sector)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEL RIO, Texas (Gray News) - U.S. Border Patrol agents rescued a 4-year-old girl who was left alone on a riverbank after a smuggler carried her across the border and abandoned her.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector said there were “no parents to be found,” but the child is now safe.

Between March 18 and 21, Del Rio Sector agents encountered four large groups of migrants – each with more than 100 people – after they entered the U.S. illegally. Border Patrol said a total of 485 migrants were found between the four groups.

Officials did not provide further details about the 4-year-old.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is backed up at 42nd and Grandview Tuesday morning
UPDATE: Victim in Tuesday morning crash identified
Fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team bus and a...
UPDATE: NTSB says 13 year old was driving in fatal crash
Jenny Cudd is scheduled to be sentenced on March 23.
Ahead of sentencing, government says Cudd might have breached plea deal
Cudd participated in the Jan. 6 riots.
Midland Mayor says Jenny Cudd has ‘suffered enough’, recommends no punishment for role in Jan. 6 riots
Three young males were caught on a surveillance camera making entry into Holy Trinity Episcopal...
Three young males were caught on surveillance camera making entry into Holy Trinity Episcopal Church

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken cited attacks on the civilian population in the besieged city...
Ukraine says 300 died in theater attack; hunger grips cities
At Sugar Grove Elementary, since so many children were wearing green-colored clothing for St....
WHOOPS: School photos taken on St. Patrick’s Day leave parents with hilarious proofs
President Joe Biden visited the 82nd airborne in Poland on Friday.
Biden: 'We're at an inflection point'
The Orlando Free Fall ride at Icon Park is closed after a teen fell to his death on Thursday...
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Inflation is causing financial problems for food truck owners nationwide. (Source: CNN)
Food truck owners raise costs as prices surge