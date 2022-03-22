Advertisement

Trump lawyers: Judge abused discretion in forcing testimony

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.(AP Photo/John Raoux)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers say a New York judge abused his discretion with a decision last month requiring him to answer questions under oath in a civil investigation into his business practices.

In papers filed Monday in a state appeals court, Trump’s lawyers said Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron failed to properly weigh constitutional and ethical concerns that they’d raised about New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation.

Lawyers for Trump and his two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., want Engoron’s Feb. 17 ruling overturned and James’ subpoenas seeking their testimony invalidated.

In a statement, James said: “Despite continuous efforts to impede this investigation, no one can stop our pursuit of justice, no matter how powerful they are. We will continue to follow the facts without fear or favor.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team bus and a...
UPDATE: NTSB says 13 year old was driving in fatal crash
Cudd participated in the Jan. 6 riots.
Midland Mayor says Jenny Cudd has ‘suffered enough’, recommends no punishment for role in Jan. 6 riots
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
2 dentists killed in office shooting in Texas
Texas DPS logo
DPS arrests five in joint human trafficking operations
Three young males were caught on a surveillance camera making entry into Holy Trinity Episcopal...
Three young males were caught on surveillance camera making entry into Holy Trinity Episcopal Church

Latest News

Bride Grace Gwaltney was about to hop into a limousine when Tom Hanks walked up and asked to...
Tom Hanks photobombs bridal party in Pittsburgh
The victim was fatally stabbed outside a bar in Boston while on a trip to celebrate St....
Bouncer charged after Marine veteran stabbed to death outside bar
FILE - Residents watch as a China Eastern passenger jet prepares to take off on a test flight...
State media: No survivors found in China Eastern plane crash
Daniel Martinez, a 23-year-old Marine veteran, was fatally stabbed outside a bar in Boston...
Marine veteran, 23, fatally stabbed outside Boston bar
You’re never too old to volunteer. One Midland woman is proving that to be true as she donates...
Midland woman proves there’s no age limit on giving back